Lowepro’s Flipside bag has room for a 15-inch MacBook + DSLR at $120 (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Lowepro Flipside 400 AW II Camera Backpack for $119.95 shipped. Also at B&H for the same price. Usually selling for $150, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches the all-time low. Lowepro’s Flipside 400 AW II has room for all of your photography gear on top of a 15-inch MacBook thanks to a dedicated sleeve. There’s an internal dynamic storage system that’s said to adjust to fit a whole host of different gear, from DSLR and extra lens to mounts and other accessories. Plus, the entire package is projected from rain by an all-weather AW cover. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 210 customers.

Should you not have an entire arsenal of photography gear to tote around, the featured Lowepro option might be a bit overkill. So if you’re in search of something a little more lightweight, consider Amazon’s in-house Camera and Laptop Backpack. Not only is it significantly less at $44, but it comes highly-rated to boot.

For additional ways to upgrade your mobile photography kit, GoPro’s Karma Grip 3-Axis Gimbal is down to $200 following a rare $99 discount. Plus, JOBY’s HandyPod is a must-have for iPhoneographers at $30 (save 25%).

Lowepro Flipside 400 AW II features:

Store, transport and protect your DSLR with 300mm mounted lens, or four to six additional lenses, a flash or compact drone, plus a 15″ laptop, a 10″ tablet, and a mid-size tripod with the black Flipside 400 AW II Camera Backpack from Lowepro. The pack features an exterior zip pocket with pockets for electronics, multiple interior pockets, and a removable padded interior top accessory pocket. Organize gear with the padded, touch-fastening interior dividers. Dual side stretch pockets are designed to hold water bottles or other similar-sized items.

