Lowepro’s Flipside bag has room for a 15-inch MacBook + DSLR at $120 (20% off)

- Feb. 28th 2020 9:20 am ET

Get this deal
$150 $120
0

Amazon is currently offering the Lowepro Flipside 400 AW II Camera Backpack for $119.95 shipped. Also at B&H for the same price. Usually selling for $150, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches the all-time low. Lowepro’s Flipside 400 AW II has room for all of your photography gear on top of a 15-inch MacBook thanks to a dedicated sleeve. There’s an internal dynamic storage system that’s said to adjust to fit a whole host of different gear, from DSLR and extra lens to mounts and other accessories. Plus, the entire package is projected from rain by an all-weather AW cover. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 210 customers. 

Should you not have an entire arsenal of photography gear to tote around, the featured Lowepro option might be a bit overkill. So if you’re in search of something a little more lightweight, consider Amazon’s in-house Camera and Laptop Backpack. Not only is it significantly less at $44, but it comes highly-rated to boot. 

For additional ways to upgrade your mobile photography kit, GoPro’s Karma Grip 3-Axis Gimbal is down to $200 following a rare $99 discount. Plus, JOBY’s HandyPod is a must-have for iPhoneographers at $30 (save 25%).

Lowepro Flipside 400 AW II features:

Store, transport and protect your DSLR with 300mm mounted lens, or four to six additional lenses, a flash or compact drone, plus a 15″ laptop, a 10″ tablet, and a mid-size tripod with the black Flipside 400 AW II Camera Backpack from Lowepro. The pack features an exterior zip pocket with pockets for electronics, multiple interior pockets, and a removable padded interior top accessory pocket. Organize gear with the padded, touch-fastening interior dividers. Dual side stretch pockets are designed to hold water bottles or other similar-sized items.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$150 $120
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

B&H Lowepro

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go