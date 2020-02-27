Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro drops to best price since holidays: $674 (Reg. $799)

Walmart is currently offering Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 64GB in Space Gray for $674 shipped. Down from its $799 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $125 discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and is the best we’ve seen since the holiday season. Apple’s most recent iteration of iPad Pro sports a list of enticing features like a Liquid Retina ProMotion display packing True Tone and wide color support. You’ll also be able to go all-day with up to 10-hours of battery life, enjoy its 12MP camera, and leverage Face ID. Dive into our hands-on review of the 12.9-inch model for a closer look of what to expect. Head below for more details.

Elevate the iPad Pro workflow by leveraging some of your savings on the second-generation Apple Pencil. Whether you’re looking to improve your note-taking regiment or take advantage of Apple’s 12.9-inch canvas for drawing and digital art, it’s a must-have accessory.

For a more portable iPadOS experience, Apple’s latest iPad Air has returned to its Amazon low following a $100 discount. And speaking of discounts, Pad & Quill just launched a new iPad Pro Aria Smart Keyboard Case, which just so happens to be 25% off right now.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro features:

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

