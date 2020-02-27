Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro drops to best price since holidays: $674 (Reg. $799)

Walmart is currently offering Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 64GB in Space Gray for $674 shipped. Down from its $799 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $125 discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and is the best we’ve seen since the holiday season. Apple’s most recent iteration of iPad Pro sports a list of enticing features like a Liquid Retina ProMotion display packing True Tone and wide color support. You’ll also be able to go all-day with up to 10-hours of battery life, enjoy its 12MP camera, and leverage Face ID. Dive into our hands-on review of the 12.9-inch model for a closer look of what to expect. Head below for more details.
Elevate the iPad Pro workflow by leveraging some of your savings on the second-generation Apple Pencil. Whether you’re looking to improve your note-taking regiment or take advantage of Apple’s 12.9-inch canvas for drawing and digital art, it’s a must-have accessory.
For a more portable iPadOS experience, Apple’s latest iPad Air has returned to its Amazon low following a $100 discount. And speaking of discounts, Pad & Quill just launched a new iPad Pro Aria Smart Keyboard Case, which just so happens to be 25% off right now.
Apple’s latest iPad Pro features:
- A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
- 12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera
- Four speaker Audio with wider stereo sound
- 802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- USB-C connector for charging and accessories
