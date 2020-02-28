Today only, Best Buy has a new flash sale discounting tech across nearly every category, including hefty markdowns on MacBooks and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can opt for in-store pickup and score your purchases today. You’ll find everything from Macs to TVs, smart home accessories, and more on sale today. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

MacBook Pro deals highlight latest flash sale

Today’s Best Buy flash sale discounts a variety of MacBook Pro models by as much as $1,500. Deals start at $1,899.99 with a heavy focus on previous-generation 15-inch configurations. Hefty discounts can be had on the high-end variations, making it a great time to upgrade to a pro-grade machine for less. You can browse the entire selection of MacBook Pro deals here.

You’ll want to skip Best Buy’s 10.2-inch iPad deals and go to Amazon instead, where the online giant is taking $99 off various models. Best Buy’s discounts top out at $70.

Other notable deals include

On the Google side of things, another standout comes via Dell and its 2-in-1 11-inch Chromebook for $169. It originally sold for $269 but goes for around $250 these days. This model includes a 2-in-1 design with touchscreen, 4GB worth of RAM, and internal 32GB eMMC flash memory.

You can also get the Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in various colors for $199.99. As a comparison, that’s down from the original $350 price tag and current $250 going rate at Amazon. Beats Studio3 offers up to 12-hours of playback on a single charge alongside an “an ergonomic bellow that creates a flexible custom fit.” You’ll also find active noise cancellation here, making Beats Studio3 a solid option for long flights or noisy environments where a little extra quiet goes a long way. Includes Apple’s W1 chip for fast wireless pairing. Over 6,000 Best Buy customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Check out the rest of today’s sale right here, but be sure to act quick as these deals are sure to be gone tonight.

