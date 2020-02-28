Synology’s 4-Bay DS418j NAS falls to Amazon all-time low at $247 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is currently offering the Synology 4-Bay NAS DiskStation DS418j for $246.78 shipped. Usually selling for $300, today’s offer is good for an 18% discount, marks the first notable price cut we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. Perfect for Time Machine backups, media storage, and things of that nature, Synology’s DS418j is a great introductory NAS for those just getting started. It comes outfitted with four drive bays, which allow you to add up to 40TB of storage when outfitted with hard drives. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 750 customers. More details down below.

Now for those who are searching for one even entry-level way to get started with always-on storage, consider the Synology DS120j 1-Bay NAS instead. It’ll only set you back $100 at Amazon, providing plenty of savings along the way. Of Course, you’ll only be able to insert a single hard drive. But its great for those who just want to dip their toes into the world of having a file server.

If you’re after the latest and greatest from Synology, swing by our coverage of the new DiskStation DS420j. As an upgrade to the featured deal, we got a closer look at the budget-friendly NAS back at CES. We’re also still seeing Synology’s DS1019+ NAS at $100 off.

Synology 4-Bay NAS features:

DiskStation offers big storage capacity for housing your movies, photos, or important data, making it easy to create your own private cloud and maintain complete control over your data. Synology’s DiskStation Manager (DSM) operating system simplifies the process of backing up your computers, accessing your files from anywhere, streaming multimedia, and more.

