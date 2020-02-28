Today’s best Android game/app deals and freebies: ELOH, Old Man’s Journey, more

- Feb. 28th 2020 3:22 pm ET

Friday’s best Android app deals are now ready to take you into the weekend. We have everything from award-winning adventures and musical puzzlers, to vintage game emulators and professional photography suites. As usual this is the place to find all of the day’s best price drops on Google Play and beyond. Today’s highlights include Old Man’s Journey, ELOH, ProCam X (HD Camera Pro), Triple Fantasy, Devil Twins, Speccy – Complete Sinclair ZX Spectrum Emulator, and many more. Your complete list of the day’s most notable Android app deals and freebies can be found down below the fold.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Alongside deals on Motorola’s Moto Z4 as well as Sony’s Xperia 10 Plus, this morning we spotted the Samsung Galaxy S10+ at $440 plus additional models from $50. Our Android Guide carries the rest of the live hardware offers we are currently tracking. But we are also seeing a notable offer on Acer’s metal Chromebook 14 plus more right here.

Today’s Best Game Deals: Death Stranding $37, Sekiro $28.50, Days Gone $19, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

ELOH:

A chilled out puzzle game to help you relax and find your groove. From the creators of the Google Play Award winning Old Man’s Journey, a new musical puzzle game about feeling the rhythm to find the solution. Slow down, start listening and let the groove guide you through 98 levels. No ticking clock, no ads, no paywalls. Just satisfying gesture controls designed for touch, with a smooth learning-curve and pressure-free attitude.

