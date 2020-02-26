Sony’s Xperia 10 Plus Smartphone drops to best price yet at $279 (Reg. $380)

B&H currently offers the Sony Xperia 10 Plus 64GB GSM Unlocked Android Smartphone for $279 shipped. Down from $380, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $1 and marks a new all-time low. Centered around a 6.5-inch HD display, Sony features a dual rear camera array comprised of 8 and 12MP sensors. Everything comes powered by a Snapdragon 1.8GHz octa-core processor and includes 64GB of onboard storage. If that’s not enough, a microSD card slot allows for easy expansion. Over 155 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on coverage. More details below.

Sony’s handset supports up to 512GB of storage expansion via its microSD card slot, so it’s easy to recommend grabbing one of Samsung’s microSDXC cards with your savings. A 128GB model will set you back $20, or you could spend a decent amount of your savings on a 256GB one at $40. In either case, you’ll be expanding upon the built-in 64GB of storage, which is ideal for housing photos, videos, and more.

Another discount we’re seeing in the Android world brings the Moto Z4 Smartphone down to $400. Included alongside the handset is a 360-degree camera accessory, further adding to the value of this $100 price cut.

Sony Xperia 10 Plus features:

Upgrade your connectivity and entertainment with this Sony Xperia 10 plus smartphone. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 1.8GHz octa-core processor combines with the 4GB RAM to power the device for seamless running of programs and applications, while the 6.5-inch Full HD display provides crystal-clear images. This Sony Xperia 10 plus smartphone features dual 12MP and 8MP cameras for capturing high-quality pictures and videos.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!