Save 23% on TP-Link’s Alexa-enabled RGB light strip at an all-time low of $54

TP-Link’s Kasa eBay storefront offers its Smart RGB LED Light Strip for $53.99 shipped once added to your cart. Usually selling for $70, like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This 80-inch smart light strip features full RGB color illumination alongside animated lighting effects for some unique ambiance. Place it behind your TV, on a shelf, or elsewhere in your home for a splash of color. It’s compatible with plenty of different smart home ecosystems, so whether it’s Alexa, Assistant, or a smartphone, you’re covered. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 470 customers.

Bring some ambiance into your home on a budget with TP-Link’s Kasa RGB Smart Light Bulb instead. This option ditches the strip design in favor of a typical bulb form-factor and sells for $30 at Amazon. It’ll integrate with your Alexa and Assistant setup just the same as the featured deal, but for notably less.

One of the best areas in your house to add some RGB lighting is the home theater. What’s even better is when the lights can react to your favorite movies and other content, which is why it’s worth having a look at the Philips Hue Play Sync Box. Currently marked down from $230, you’ll be able to pick up the accessory and a $50 gift card for $200.

TP-Link Kasa Smart RGB LED Strip features:

Paint your home in endless colors with Kasa Smart multicolor light strip. Transform your home into the ultimate entertainment destination with 16 color zones for combinations built to suit every mood, and take control of your light strip with just your voice or Kasa App. Your 80″ light strip features millions of colors for combinations built to suit every mood, making your home the ultimate entertainment destination.

