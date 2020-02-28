Wacom’s 13-inch One Drawing Display sees $50 discount to new all-time low

Amazon currently offers the Wacom One 13.3-inch Creative Drawing Display for $349.95 shipped when applying code 50LPYRFLASH at checkout. Usually selling for $400, today’s offer is the very first time we’ve seen it on sale and subsequently a new all-time low. Centered around a 13-inch 1080p display, this tablet has a natural surface friction that’s said to feel like you’re drawing or writing on paper. Compatible with Mac, Windows, and Android devices, it pairs over HDMI or with the included USB-C adapter. So regardless of your workflow, you’ll be able to step up your digital art game with Wacom One. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Should the built-in display not be a necessity for you, get in the digital art game for less with the One by Wacom Drawing Tablet at $130. This alternative offers an 8.5 x 5.3-inch drawing space, 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity, as well as similar Mac and PC support.

iPad are also pretty stellar ways to experiment with digital artistry, and luckily we’re seeing some notable discounts right now. You can currently take up to $99 off Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad with deals from $249. Or step up to Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro at $125 off.

Wacom One Drawing Display features:

See your imagination come to life in full color on a 13.3″ display with a natural surface friction that makes for intuitive drawing on screen. It feels like you’re drawing or writing on paper. Feels like a real pen – no need for batteries, the pen feels and looks right. Plus, this one pen uses software to act as multiple pens and brushes in a full range of colors, with superb accuracy.

