Wacom’s 13-inch One Drawing Display sees $50 discount to new all-time low

- Feb. 28th 2020 12:29 pm ET

0

Amazon currently offers the Wacom One 13.3-inch Creative Drawing Display for $349.95 shipped when applying code 50LPYRFLASH at checkout. Usually selling for $400, today’s offer is the very first time we’ve seen it on sale and subsequently a new all-time low. Centered around a 13-inch 1080p display, this tablet has a natural surface friction that’s said to feel like you’re drawing or writing on paper. Compatible with Mac, Windows, and Android devices, it pairs over HDMI or with the included USB-C adapter. So regardless of your workflow, you’ll be able to step up your digital art game with Wacom One. Rated 4.3/5 stars

Should the built-in display not be a necessity for you, get in the digital art game for less with the One by Wacom Drawing Tablet at $130. This alternative offers an 8.5 x 5.3-inch drawing space, 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity, as well as similar Mac and PC support.

iPad are also pretty stellar ways to experiment with digital artistry, and luckily we’re seeing some notable discounts right now. You can currently take up to $99 off Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad with deals from $249. Or step up to Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro at $125 off.

Wacom One Drawing Display features:

See your imagination come to life in full color on a 13.3″ display with a natural surface friction that makes for intuitive drawing on screen. It feels like you’re drawing or writing on paper. Feels like a real pen – no need for batteries, the pen feels and looks right. Plus, this one pen uses software to act as multiple pens and brushes in a full range of colors, with superb accuracy.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

wacom

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go