Max out with Bose’s top-tier ANC Wireless Headphones 700, now $300 (Save $99)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Bose Noise-Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700 for $299.99 shipped when coupon code ALT24B has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $99 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. These top-tier ANC headphones replace Bose’s well-respected QC35s and sport capabilities like active noise cancellation, Alexa and Assistant control, alongside 20-hour battery life. Owners garner 11 varying levels of noise cancellation, letting users allow ambient sound through or take control of distractions. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Take a peek at our release coverage to learn more.

If you can live without ANC, consider Anker’s Soundcore Life Q10 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $35 when clipping the on-page coupon. These are Hi-Res audio certified and sport a USB-C port with support for fast-charging.

Oh, and don’t forget that Apple’s BeatsX + urBeats3 Earphones have returned to Amazon lows. Even better, Target is price matching which means RedCard holders can save an additional 5%. This brings prices as low as $28.50.

Bose Headphones 700 feature:

Keep your phone in your pocket and your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants for music, navigation, weather, and more

Confidently take a call or speak to Alexa in any environment, with an unrivaled adaptive four-microphone system that isolates your voice from surrounding noise

