Apple BeatsX Earphones have returned to an Amazon low, priced from $76

Amazon is offering the Apple BeatsX Wireless Earphones for $79.95 shipped. Matched at Target, but RedCard members can score an additional 5% off bringing the cost down to $75.95. That’s $20+ off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. These earbuds feature Bluetooth connectivity, 8-hour battery life, and a built-in remote that’s perfect for changing volume, answering phone calls, and more. When battery runs low you’ll be able to plug in for a mere 5-minutes to gain 2-hours of playback time. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Looking for a truly wireless alternative? Consider Jam’s Live Loud Earbuds for $40. These are arguably one of the most affordable offerings out there. Check out our release coverage to learn more.

Speaking of audio gear, you can nab a Marshall Stanmore Speaker with Major III Headphones for $300. Valued at $520, today’s deal slashes $220 off. We also spotted a pair of Panasonic earbuds at Amazon for a mere $6 Prime shipped.

BeatsX Earphones features:

Up to 8 hours of battery life for when you’re on the go

With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 2 hours of playback when battery is low

Flex-Form cable provides all-day comfort with easy purse and pocket portability

