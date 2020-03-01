Today only, take up to 37% off select eufy robotic vacuums priced from $170

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, EufyHome (An Anker affiliate with 100% lifetime feedback) via Amazon is taking up to 37% off a selection of its robotic vacuums priced from $170 shipped. One highlight is on the Eufy RoboVac 30C Robotic Vacuum at $189.99. Down from $300, today’s offer saves you $110, beats our previous mention by $40, and marks a new all-time low. Standout features here include a 100-minute runtime, voice control support from both Alexa and Assistant, and a 1500Pa BoostIQ suction system. Included alongside the robo vac are also some boundary strips, so you can fence off areas of your home for the Eufy 30C to avoid. With over 3,600 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating and largely agrees with our hands-on review.

If the highlighted robotic vacuum doesn’t cut it for you, be sure to check out the rest of the sale right here. There are a couple of other models seeing notable discounts, with prices starting at $170.

Eufy RoboVac 30C Robotic Vacuum features:

RoboVac may be super-slim, but it’s packed with a 3-point cleaning system, BoostIQ technology, and up to 1500Pa of suction power to ensure your floors and carpets are clear of all dirt, dust, and crumbs. And with Wi-Fi built-in, you can accomplish all your cleaning needs from your smartphone.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!