Learn one of 24 languages with lifetime Rosetta Stone access at $145 (27% off)

- Mar. 1st 2020 10:44 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Rosetta Stone Learn a Language with Lifetime Digital Access for $145. Having dropped from $199, today’s offer saves you over 27% and is the second-best discount to date, only having been beaten by a Black Friday price cut. Available for both Mac and PC, Rosetta Stone’s learning program lets you choose between 24 different languages. Lifetime access means that you won’t have to worry about your subscription expiring, so you’ll have plenty of time to master a second language. Rosetta Stone is highly-rated across the board.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to brush up on your Spanish skills, locking in a 12-month session of digital access to Rosetta Stone’s program will only cost you $56. There’s nearly the same selection of languages available at this price as you’ll find eligible with the featured deal.

Rosetta Stone features:

Millions of people around the world have already learned a new language with our award-winning approach. It’s no coincidence that Rosetta Stone is the fastest way to learn a language. Our method is effective because it’s more than the newest app-it’s the result of decades of research into the way people learn best. With Rosetta Stone’s proven methodology, dynamic curriculum, advanced speech recognition, and access to native-speaking tutors, you’ll be learning to speak the language authentically from the very first lesson.

