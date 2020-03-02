Assemble LEGO’s 1,700-piece Statue of Liberty at $96 (20% off), more from $16

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty kit for $95.99 shipped. Down from $120, like you’ll find direct from LEGO, today’s price cut is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. LEGO’s Architecture kits are known for their detail, and this creation is certainly no exception. Stacking up to 1,685-pieces, this creation measures over 17-inches tall and recreates New York’s famed Statue of Liberty. Sitting on top of a brick-built pedestal, Lady Liberty comes complete with sand-green coloring, the iconic crown, and a golden torch. Head below for more deals from $16.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

In case you missed it from this morning, LEGO just unveiled a new 960-piece Creator Expert Fiat 500 set. We also just took a look at our favorite LEGO Ideas builds from February, which include a Spirited Away set, Wild West Town, and more.

LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty features:

Celebrate a monumental blend of architecture and sculpture with this LEGO® Architecture 21042 The Statue of Liberty set. America’s iconic symbol of freedom stands more than 305 feet above Liberty Island in New York harbor, welcoming seafarers from around the globe.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!