Assemble LEGO’s 1,700-piece Statue of Liberty at $96 (20% off), more from $16

- Mar. 2nd 2020 3:42 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty kit for $95.99 shipped. Down from $120, like you’ll find direct from LEGO, today’s price cut is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. LEGO’s Architecture kits are known for their detail, and this creation is certainly no exception. Stacking up to 1,685-pieces, this creation measures over 17-inches tall and recreates New York’s famed Statue of Liberty. Sitting on top of a brick-built pedestal, Lady Liberty comes complete with sand-green coloring, the iconic crown, and a golden torch. Head below for more deals from $16.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

In case you missed it from this morning, LEGO just unveiled a new 960-piece Creator Expert Fiat 500 set. We also just took a look at our favorite LEGO Ideas builds from February, which include a Spirited Away set, Wild West Town, and more.

LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty features:

Celebrate a monumental blend of architecture and sculpture with this LEGO® Architecture 21042 The Statue of Liberty set. America’s iconic symbol of freedom stands more than 305 feet above Liberty Island in New York harbor, welcoming seafarers from around the globe.

