Our favorite LEGO Ideas from February: Spirited Away, Wild West Town, and more

With February just about in the books, we’ll be taking a look back at our favorite LEGO Ideas creations over the past month. Highlighted by a brick-built rendition of an iconic Studio Ghibli film, we’re also seeing a unique Wild West build as well as a highly-detailed windmill creation. Hit the jump for the best LEGO Ideas projects of the month.

February’s best LEGO Ideas creations

This past month has been packed with news for LEGO fans, with the announcement of an upcoming UCS Republic Gunship kicking things off at the start of February. The momentum only continued as LEGO confirmed that a fan-inspired Winnie the Pooh kit would be hitting store shelves in the future. We also took a hands-on look at the new International Space Station.

Some of the most exciting news indeed came from this past weekend’s Toy Fair event, where we got a hands-on look at new Star Wars creations, Collectible Minifigures, and more. Now we’re turning our attention to the Ideas side of things, rounding up our favorite fan-made creations.

A Truly Wild Western Town

In the past few years, LEGO has been doubling down licensed properties for new kits, putting some broader themes by the wayside. There haven’t been medieval kits in quite some time, nor have you been able to assemble any Wild West action. While their username may fool you, builder MinifigInSpace has crafted a rootin’ tootin’ build packed with cowboys and the like.

Complete with a Sheriff’s Office and Claim Office, this LEGO Ideas project is packed with fitting minifigures from the Wild West and more. Right now, this build is just getting started on its way to the required 10,000-supporters, with over 490 locked in so far. But with well over a year remaining, this kit won’t need a gold rush to make it big.

The Mountain Windmill

Now that LEGO is showing some interest in bringing medieval creations back into the rotation, builder Hanwasyellowfirst is hoping to capitalize on the theme. We’ve featured builds from this craftsman in the past, notably their Legend of Zelda Stables model. But this time around, they are trading out a video game inspired portrayal for something a bit more whimsical.

Staying true to this creation’s name, you’ll find a windmill crafted out of over 2,000-pieces. There’s some top-notch brickwork here, achieving a model that begs to be put on display. Other LEGO fans seem to agree, as over 1,400 have left their support so far. And with nearly 590-days left, there’s plenty of time for the rest to roll in.

Spirited Away

Studio Ghibli has produced some of the most beloved animated films out there from My Neighbor Totoro to Howl’s Moving Castle. Now with the 20th anniversary of Spirited Away inching closer, builder Kaonashi- is hoping to get their fan-made model approached before the 2-decade celebration begins. This creation imagines three of the film’s leading characters, including Chihiro, Haku, and No-face alongside an eastern-style, brick-built dragon.

While this would be the first LEGO Studio Ghibli model, fans seem to be on board. Over 1,800 supporters have already signed off, and with Studio Ghibli becoming more and more popular in the United States, I can certainly see this one hitting the 10,000 mark. Mainly because there are over 570-days remaining in the campaign.

More of the best LEGO Ideas projects

