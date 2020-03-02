Car fans now have yet another brick-built vehicle to add into their garages, as LEGO has just released its latest Creator Expert set, the Fiat 500. Sporting a yellow coat of paint, this 960-piece creation comes packed with authentic details from its real-life inspiration. Measuring 9-inches in length, you’ll find a furnished interior and other inclusions that make this an eye-catching creation. Head below for a closer look at this all-new kit and how you can add it to your collection.

LEGO expands brick-built garage with new Fiat 500

LEGO’s latest build extends its ever-growing collection of Creator Expert vehicles. Over the past few years, we’ve seen so many iconic rides brought into the lineup, from classics like the Volkswagon Beetle and Ford Mustang to pop culture icons like James Bond Aston Martin DB5. Now we’re getting some extra dosage of the former, as LEGO has just unleashed its new Fiat 500 kit.

Based around the Fiat 500F legend from the late 1960s, the new Creator Expert kit doesn’t shy away from trying to recreate the vehicle authentically. There’s, of course, the novel paint scheme which is plucked right from La Dolce Vita. Aside from the different use of yellow bricks, there’s also a high attention to detail in the form of furnished interior, opening doors, replication of its engine, and more.

The entire build stacks up to 4-inches high and 9-inches long. That roughly puts it on the same scale as many of the other Creator Expert cars we’ve seen in the past.

As accustomed to many of the other brick-built cars we’ve seen from the theme, this set also includes a few different accessories to drive home the building experience. Odds are the folding easel with a paintbrush, palette, and small ‘painting’ of the car in front of the famous Colosseum in Rome will catch your eye at first, but there’s also a suitcase and more.

Latest Creator Expert kit is now available for purchase

Those looking to bring the new LEGO Fiat 500 into their collection are in luck, as the Creator Expert kit is now available for purchase direct from LEGO’s online storefront and retail locations. It enters with a $89.99 price tag. Considering you’re getting 960-bricks, that shelf price is pretty solid and exactly what we like to see.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s always great to see LEGO give some attention to its in-house Creator Expert series, and the Fiat 500 makes a pretty awesome addition to the cars we’ve seen before. The unique yellow styling definitely makes this one more eye-catching than the usual brick-built vehicle in my book, as we just don’t see this color used all too often in the LEGO world. Rare bricks aside, there’s so much to like about the new LEGO Fiat 500.

