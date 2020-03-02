An all-time low brings Monoprice’s Select Plus 3D Printer to $214.50 (35% off)

Monoprice is currently offering its Maker Select Plus 3D Printer for $214.49 shipped. Typically fetching $330, it just dropped to a new Amazon low of $245. Today’s offer undercuts that by $31 and marks a new all-time low. Sporting an 8-square inch print area, Maker Select Plus also features a heated bed for easy print removals, a 3.25-inch touchscreen, and more. In terms of print resolution, you’re looking at a range of 100- to 400-microns per layer. This is a great option for those just getting started with bringing 3D creations to life. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 255 shoppers. More below.

A no-brainer way to put your savings to use from today’s sale is by picking up some different colored PLA filament. Spools start around $20 on Amazon, meaning you’ll be able to grab more than one and really take your creations to the next level.

For something a little more affordable, don’t forget that we’re still tracking an over $90 discount on the Monoprice Select 3D Printer v2 at $169. We’ve also previously taken a hands-on look at other 3D printers in Monoprice’s stable. So for a better idea of what to expect from either the featured Select Plus or aforementioned Select, check out our review of the Maker Ultimate 3D Printer.

Monoprice Maker Select Plus 3D Printer features:

Built upon the design of the Maker Select 3D Printer, the Maker Select Plus 3D Printer now features a unified design with an integrated control box and a smaller footprint. Like the previous models, the Maker Select 3D Printer features a large 7.9″ x 7.9″ x 7.1″ build area, but with a 50% faster print speed.

