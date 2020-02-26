The Monoprice Select 3D Printer v2 is a maker’s best friend at $169 (Save $91)

Amazon currently offers the Monoprice Maker Select 3D Printer v2 for $168.99 shipped. Also available direct from Monoprice. Usually fetching $260, today’s offer saves you 35%, beats our previous mention by $43, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. With a 7 x 8 x 8-inch print bed, the second iteration of Monoprice’s Maker Select 3D Printer also features an LCD display and 100-micron resolution. It’s a solid option for those just getting started with 3D printing thanks to easy assembly and flexibility in printing capabilities. It carries a 4.4/5 star rating from 400 customers. More below.

A no-brainer way to put your savings to use from today’s sale is by picking up some different colored PLA filament. Spools start around $20 on Amazon, meaning you’ll be able to grab more than one and really take your creations to the next level.

For something a little more unique in the world of 3D printing, be sure to check out our review on the leather edition 3Doodler Create+. Or if you’re in need of inspiration on what to print, definitely go swing by Simon’s 3D Printing Diary piece for helpful tips, tricks, and suggestions.

Monoprice Maker Select 3D Printer v2 features:

If you’re ready to take your ideas and designs from paper or CAD file to the next level, the Monoprice Maker Select 3D Printer is the perfect starter solution for your needs! Unlike kit-based printers, which require experience, and time to assemble, the Maker Select 3D Printer is easy to assemble and includes everything you need to begin printing right out of the box.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!