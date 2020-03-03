When it comes to shopping, Amazon has become to go-to merchant for many. Arguably quite a bit of this is due the fast delivery timeframes that Amazon bundles with its Prime service. Today the company unveiled that eligible cities will now receive even faster Amazon same-day delivery turnaround times than it had previously offered. This news comes less than a year after it began making 1-day shipping commonplace for Prime members. Continue reading for further details.

How fast is Amazon Same-Day Delivery?

Updates to Amazon Same-Day Delivery describe shipments as making it “from click to doorstep in just a few hours.” Upon hearing “few hours,” you may think 3-4 hours, but in every instance that Amazon breaks down, 5-hours is the tightest turnaround time promised.

The breakdown goes like this, orders placed between 12 a.m.-8 a.m. arrive by 1 p.m., 8 p.m.-1 p.m. by 6 p.m., 1 p.m.-5 p.m. by 10 p.m., and 5 p.m.-11:59 p.m. are said to be delivered at or before 8 a.m.. As mentioned above, a 5-hour turnaround is technically the tightest promised, but by using the words “arrive by” Amazon is likely to deliver prior to the expected deadline.

Which cities are eligible?

Amazon specifically calls out Philadelphia, Phoenix, Orlando, and Dallas as being eligible for today’s updates. Thankfully you can check your eligibility for Amazon Same-Day Delivery using the company’s handy zip code checker.

How much does Amazon Same-Day Delivery cost?

Nothing has really changed. Amazon shoppers need to have a Prime subscription which runs $119/year or $12.99/month. Once this requirement has been met, any eligible order over $35 will qualify for Amazon Same-Day Delivery. If the item you need does not meet the threshold, you’ll have the option of spending $2.99 to qualify.

Which items ship faster?

While Amazon doesn’t throughly specifically which products ship faster, it calls out that eligible items span dozens of categories that are marked “Today by”. A few examples provided include home goods like “diapers and dog food to phone chargers and personal care items.”

9to5Toys’ Take

As a small business owner and general consumer, Amazon has become my go-to for most items. Not only is pricing quite competitive in a wide variety of cases, it’s also extremely leverage customer reviews prior to spending money.

Fast delivery is yet another big reason I have chosen to rely on Amazon. While I have yet to live in an eligible city for Amazon Same-Day Delivery, I have no doubt that eventually the service will expand far enough that I can enjoy today’s added benefits. Until then, 1- and 2-day delivery timeframes are more than sufficient.

