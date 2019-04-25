Amazon says they’re trying to make one-day shipping the norm for Prime members

Apr. 25th 2019

If you’re an Amazon Prime member near one of the company’s shipping hubs, it’s likely that you’ve experienced one-day or same-day delivery on some orders. Though not available on all products, a majority of the online retail giant’s offerings are offered with quicker shipping timeframes than the normal two-day delivery. But, in today’s earnings call, the company’s chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky said that Amazon is aiming at replacing Prime two-day delivery with Prime one-day as the default timeframe.

Amazon’s two-day delivery has ruined online shopping at other retailers for me, but one-day?

Amazon’s two-day delivery promise has basically ruined online shopping for me when browsing competitor websites. Knowing that I don’t have to pay to ship, and it’s at my doorstep in two days (or sometimes less), is a great thought. Gone are the days of paying $50 to ship a heavy object, and waiting 5-7 days for it to arrive by slow ground transportation. And if I need something super fast? Well, in my area, Amazon now offers same- or one-day delivery for free on orders over $35, or at low cost for other products.

The company aims to change this, and bring an even more efficient timeframe of one-day delivery as its default service. That’s right, Amazon is shooting for the stars as it tries to bring one-day shipping to the masses as the normal delivery option it offers (via The Verge).

Already Amazon is offering select products with free one-day delivery that require no minimum purchase. Expanding the number of zip codes eligible for one-day delivery, the company is well on its way to delivering this nationwide.

It’ll still take Amazon quite a while before they can offer this to all customers, but it’s the goal right now.

Right now, all we have is a promise from Amazon that shipping times will continue to shrink, and the company will encroach on more than just online sales.

I already choose Amazon over most in-store shopping, but one-day delivery (or faster) could change that further

Generally speaking, if I can get something on Amazon, I opt for that instead of in-store pickup when possible. I never have to leave the house and battle long lines at the store, and it shows up at my house. What more could one want?

Well, with one-day shipping, I’d venture to the store even less. Now I wouldn’t have to wait two days for an item, with it potentially taking three if I order on a weekend. It’d just be one, and anyone can wait a single day to get something, right?

9to5Toys’ take

If Amazon keeps cutting shipping times in half, and begins to offer no-cost one-day delivery in more markets, other stores will have to figure out how to combat that. Both Walmart and Target are now offering 2-day delivery on many of its items, but with Amazon switching its default to one-day, the online giant’s competitors have a lot to think about.

Amazon is just proving again that its Prime membership is well worth its asking price, even with the cost increase it recently saw. Are you a Prime member? If not, how come? Let us know in the comments below!

