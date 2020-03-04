AirPods drop to $130 while Qi charging model is $169 (Reg. up to $199)

- Mar. 4th 2020 7:48 am ET

0

Amazon offers Apple’s second-generation AirPods with Charging Case for $129.98 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $159 with today’s offer being the second-best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Meanwhile, the wireless charging case model is on sale for $169 (Reg. $199) via Amazon. Apple’s latest AirPods feature the new H1 chip for fast wireless pairing, along with access to Hey Siri, and more. Opt for the wireless charging model and easily juice up your AirPods on a Qi pad.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save nearly 50% and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

In case you missed it, Apple’s AirPods Pro are currently on sale at $235. That’s matching the Amazon all-time low price. You can also pick up Sony’s popular ANC earbuds at $198, as well.

Apple AirPods feature:

  • Automatically on, automatically connected
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
  • Double-tap to play or skip forward
  • New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
  • Charges quickly in the case
  • Case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector

