Anker’s PowerHouse 200 Portable Generator offers USB-C, more for $246 (Reg. $300)

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator for $245.99. Free shipping is available for all. It typically goes for $300 with today’s deal matching our previous mention, as well as the second-best price we’ve tracked. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s a powerhouse for camping, charging drones, and other activities. Ships with a 57600mAh internal battery and designated USB-C and A ports, plus DC and AC connectivity. Ideal if you need to power-up drones, your MacBook, and more while on-the-go. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If today’s deal is too rich for your blood, consider going with a top-rated power inverter instead. This model has excellent ratings and is ready for life on the road. Of course, you’ll need to actually have a power supply on-hand here whereas the above deal is much more independent and portable.

Anker Powerhouse 200 features:

Universal Compatibility: Pump out the power for mobile devices, emergency equipment, computers, and small appliances.

Hours of Power: Charge a MacBook Pro over 5 times, a phone over 12, or even run small appliances like mini-fridges for over 4 hours.

Recharge Your Way: Replenish PowerHouse’s capacity via a USB-C Power Delivery car or wall charger, or an AC power adapter. Compatible with 5-22V DC output solar chargers (not included).

What You Get: PowerHouse 200, AC adapter, power cable, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

