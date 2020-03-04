Anycubic’s official Amazon storefront offers its Photon S Resin 3D Printer for $397.80 shipped. Usually selling for $468, today’s offer saves you $70, comes within $9 of our previous mention, and is the third-lowest we’ve seen to date. Resin printers are known for producing higher quality prints than their PLA brethren. Featuring a 115 x 65 x 165mm print area, Photon S utilizes a 1440p LCD display to cure layers of the UV photosensitive resin. There’s a built-in display for selecting a model to print or tweaking settings. The entire package is encased in a transparent enclosure. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 285 customers. Head below for more.

A perfect way to put your savings to work is by picking up some SLA resin at Amazon. While some comes with the printer, you’ll need to stock up at some point in the future regardless, so why not save the hassle down the road. Depending on how much you’re looking to pick up, options start under $14 for a 250ml bottle of Monoprice’s resin.

If you’re newer to the world of 3D printing and would rather stick to a more basic model, picking up a standard PLA printer might be a better call. Luckily, we’re still seeing Monoprice’s Select Plus 3D Printer on sale for $214.50, which is 35% off the going rate. Or for something even more affordable, the brand’s Select 3D Printer v2 is only $169 (save $91).

Anycubic Photon S Resin 3D Printer features:

The original Anycubic Photon was a phenomenal success, hitting the mark as an affordable hobbyist resin printer like no other. Excellent print quality and simple user operation made it a go-to for those in need of detailed prints and cost less. Photon slicer brings extraordinary using experience. A 30M stl file will minutes when you use a open-source slicer. While photon Slicer will finish this job within 1-minutes.

