Aqara might not be one of the first smart home companies that come to mind or even one you’re familiar with already. But over the past year, the company has garnered a pretty large following thanks to its affordable price points and, even more recently, the introduction of HomeKit support. Now Aqara is officially bringing its product line to the United States with the launch of an Amazon storefront. Head below for more details and to learn how you can take advantage of an introductory 20% off promotion.

Aqara smart home accessories land on Amazon

Much like Roborock, Aqara is affiliated with one of the more prominent China-based consumer tech companies, Xiaomi. Based in Shenzhen, Aqara has previously only officially been available from sellers like Aliexpress, Gearbest, and Banggood. So while you’ve been able to bring home the brand’s gear in the past, there was always the hassle of extended shipping times and dealing with foreign sellers.

Today’s introduction of an Amazon storefront removes all of that from the picture, and finally makes Aqara as accessible as other popular smart home brands in the US.

The entire Aqara ecosystem is based around a central hub that pairs with various smart plugs, sensors, and other accessories over Zigbee. Alongside just being on the more affordable side, Xiaomi’s smart home platform is also natively supported by HomeKit. So all of its various devices can be integrated with your Siri-centered setup.

Another one of the reasons that Aqara gear has already managed to gain the following that it has in the home automation community is that each of the accessories can be used with other systems. So if you’re already rocking a Zigbee-enabled setup and are looking for more affordable additions, then the Aqara lineup is worth a look.

Aqara launches 20% off smart home gear promotion

To celebrate officially launching in the United States, Aqara is now taking 20% off its entire collection of smart home gear available via the Amazon storefront. To take advantage of this promotion, you’ll need to apply code AQARA017 at checkout. That brings the regularly $130 Aqara Smart Starter Kit down to $104. Various accessories are also on sale starting at $13 or so when using the code above.

9to5Toys’ Take

Aqara products have been on my radar for quite some time. Still, the inconvenience of actually picking any up always got in the way of exploring what Xiaomi’s smart home ecosystem has to offer. Now that an official Amazon storefront has launched, I’m sure many others who were in the same boat as me will finally more seriously consider the system.

