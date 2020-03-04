Blue Yeti USB Microphone drops to new Amazon all-time low at $89 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is currently offering the Blue Yeti USB Microphone for $88.72 shipped. Down from $130, a price you’ll find at Best Buy and direct from Blue, today’s offer saves you 32%, is the first notable price drop we’ve seen in over a year, and marks a new Amazon low. Built around a 3-capsule array, Blue’s Yeti Mic is said to produce clear, powerful, and broadcast-quality sound whether its for YouTube, Twitch streaming, or a Skype call. It plugs right into your Mac or PC over a USB cable and offers four pickup patterns alongside onboard audio controls. Over 15,800 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

If you’re in search of a more affordable option, the Blue Snowball iCE Condenser Microphone will run you $47 at Amazon. It features the same USB design, but with lower audio fidelity. Compared to the Blue Yeti, it also ditches the four pattern design for a sole reliance on Cardioid recording. Though with 9,600 customers vouching for it with a 4.5/5 star rating, this is a great option for those budget-minded shoppers.

Plan on using the Blue Yeti for your game streaming setup? Another great buy to consider is Elgato’s Stream Deck XL, which puts 32 customizable keys at your disposal. It’s currently down to $200, saving you $50.

Blue Yeti USB Microphone features:

Create unparalleled recordings with your computer using Blue’s best-selling family of Yeti USB microphones. Thanks to our proprietary tri-capsule technology, Yeti condenser microphones produce pristine, studio-quality recordings with legendary ease. And four different pattern settings offer incredible flexibility so you can record vocals for music, podcasts, Twitch streaming, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

