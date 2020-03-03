Budding Twitch streamers need Elgato’s Stream Deck XL at $200 (Save $50)

Amazon currently offers the Elgato Stream Deck XL for $199.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Typically selling for $250, today’s price cut saves you 20%, comes within $10 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and matches the second-best we’ve seen. Featuring 32 programmable LCD keys, Elgato’s Stream Deck XL natively integrates with popular programs like Game Capture, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, and more. Adding this into your setup offers quick access to settings, macro shortcuts, and other ways to enhance your workflow. All of these inclusions make it a great option for Twitch streamers, video creators, and professionals alike. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,100 customers. More below.

Now if having 32 buttons is a little much, you can still score much of the same functionality by going with the Elgato Stream Deck mini at $87. This model touts a smaller footprint and only rocks six of the programable keys, but still gives you access to plenty of tools for streamlining your gaming or streaming setup.

Another great add-on to your battlestation is Razer’s Tartarus Keypad, which is on sale for $58. This accessory isn’t quite as customizable as Elgato’s Stream Decks, but you will be able to designate 32 quick actions thanks to the built-in keys.

Elgato Stream Deck XL features:

Improve the quality of online broadcasts with this Elgato Stream Deck XL advanced stream controller. The included app makes it easy to assign custom functions to the 32 touch-sensitive keys for easy access to actions and effects. This Elgato Stream Deck XL advanced stream controller is compatible with a variety of popular live streaming services.

