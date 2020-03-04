Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Insignia Amplified 50-mile OTA Antenna for $39.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Down from the usual $50 price tag, today’s offer is good for a 20% savings, marks the best we’ve seen in months, and is the second-lowest all-time. Powered by an in-line amplifier, Insignia’s OTA antenna lets you enjoy content from 50-miles away. That means you should have no problem pulling in content from nearby cities and surrounding areas. So whether you’re looking to catch local sports, the news, or other shows, this is a must-have addition for supplementing a cord-cutting setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 155 customers. Head below for more details.

Available OTA content varies based on where you live. So for the full report, be sure to head on over to AntennaWeb. There you’ll get an in-depth breakdown as to which stations are accessible in your area. Should the results show that you don’t need to pick up content from 50-miles away, the AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor TV Antenna covers a 35-mile range and will only run you $21.

Those who can make an outdoor antenna fit into their cord-cutting setup can save even more, as right now we’re still seeing Monoprice’s 65-Mile option at $13.50. Good for a 44% discount, this is the best offer we’ve tracked to date on the antenna. Another great buy for those looking to ditch their reliance on cable is the Toshiba 55-inch 4K HDR TV with Fire OS at $350.

Insignia Amplified 50-mile OTA Antenna features:

Improve signal clarity with this Insignia thin film amplified indoor antenna. The 50-mile range ensures strong signal reception, while a 10-foot coaxial cable makes for easy routing into your setup. This Insignia thin film amplified antenna easily mounts on a wall or flat surface and comes with a tabletop base for convenient placement.

