Whenever a product category gains traction, it often becomes flooded with competition. Early adopters may get to experience the technology sooner than everyone else, but products that follow tend to bring new features that one-up their other challengers. The new Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro is a perfect example of this as it takes package protection to the next level. This new contender can detect deliveries, keep an eye on them, then identify potential thieves and let them know they’re being recorded. Continue reading to find a marketing which shows an example of this technology in action.

Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro propels smart tech forward

The ability to keep an eye on packages is arguably the headlining feature of Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro, but there’s even more to like. For starters, it has “the first 180-degree vertical and horizontal field of view, along with a 1:1 aspect ratio.” This means that faces are more likely to show up in footage, unlike with most competitors that feature a more typical 16:9 field of view.

Smart Sentry analytics are what Vivint calls its ability to detect and actively monitor packages. As shown in the marketing video for Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro, if someone attempts to steal a package, the camera will flash a red LED light ring, audibly emit a warning tone, and say “camera recording.” As you’d expect, a notification is also sent to paired smartphones.

“Customers want us to do more than just record and report crime—they expect us to help prevent it,” said Matt Mahar, vice president of cameras at Vivint Smart Home. “We’ve created a unique combination of intelligence, optics and deterrent features to deliver on that expectation.

This technology in Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro is reminiscent of the company’s Outdoor Camera Pro, which it debuted last year as the “smartest outdoor camera on the market” thanks to built-in lurker detection. Undoubtedly Vivint has used some of what it has learned to carry out its ability to detect “people and packages, not pets and passing cars.”

Pricing and availability

The new Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro is available now for $249.99, though you’ll need to call the brand in order to make a purchase. If you used to perusing deals on 9to5Toys, that may seem like a high price, but it is in fact similarly priced to the retail cost of some high-end competitors.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I do find the technology inside Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro to be compelling, the product needs to be ordered by calling the company. This approach feels like a retreat to sales techniques that came prior to online shopping. Sure, this allows Vivint to carry out the full installation for you, but I anticipate that this move will do more harm than good to the company’s product sales.

