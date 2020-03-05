Master Adobe Creative Cloud with 60 hours of top-rated instruction for $34

From graphic design to video editing, Adobe software is used extensively throughout the creative industries. The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Bundle helps you master all the key apps, with eight top-rated courses for just $34 via 9to5Toys Specials.

The Adobe Creative Cloud suite is packed with powerful tools for design, photography, video, and more. Whether you are dreaming of starting a creative career or just trying to improve your skills, this bundle is a great place to start.

Through step-by-step video tutorials, you discover how to edit images in Photoshop, design logos in Illustrator, and cut amazing movies with Premiere Pro.

The training helps you create motion graphics with After Effects, organize your photos in Lightroom, and produce visual content with Adobe Spark. You get 60 hours of content in total, with plenty of hands-on exercises to try.

The courses in this bundle have hundreds of great reviews between them, and you learn from top instructors such as Adobe Certified Trainer, Daniel Scott.

Order now for $34 to get lifetime access to all eight courses in The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Bundle.

