Newegg is currently offering the Pioneer VSX-934 7.2-Channel AirPlay 2 AV Receiver for $279 shipped when applying code PVSX9342 at checkout. Normally selling for $479, like you’ll currently find at B&H, today’s offer is good for a $200 discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new low. Pioneer’s AV Receiver comes equipped with six HDMI inputs, two HDMI outputs, 4K HDR pass-through, and more. AirPlay 2 support steals the show in terms of wireless connectivity, but this model can also integrate into Sonos setups. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy Dolby Atmos audio as well, which rounds out the package. Rated 3.9/5 stars. More details below.

Put your savings to good use from the sale and bring home the $118 Pioneer SP-T22A-LR Dolby Atmos Speakers. These are great budget-friendly speakers to help kickstart your surround sound setup. Or if you’re upgrading from an existing setup, these will let you take advantage of the receiver’s Dolby Atmos support. Oh, and don’t forget the speaker wire to complete your kit.

Continuing with the AirPlay 2 momentum from our featured deal, complete your home theater upgrade with VIZIO’s 65-inch TV. Not only it is marked down to $650, but you’ll also score a $200 gift card with your purchase. Don’t think going the surround sound route is the right call for your setup? We have you covered there too. VIZIO’s 36-inch Sound Bar is down to $270, and notable features Dolby Atmos support for all you audio buffs out there.

Pioneer 7.2-Ch. AirPlay 2 AV Receiver features:

Enjoy 4K Ultra HD pass-through with HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision support via HDMI with the Pioneer VSX-934 7.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver. It outputs up to 80W of power per channel at 8 ohms for room-filling sound and supports the Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3-dimensional audio formats. MCACC sound optimization allows you to tailor the sound to your room’s specific acoustics.

