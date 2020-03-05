VIZIO’s 65-inch AirPlay 2 TV comes with a $200 gift card for $650 ($950 value)

- Mar. 5th 2020 8:22 am ET

0

Dell is currently offering the VIZIO M-Series 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K HDR TV (M658-G1) bundled with a $200 gift card for $649.99 shipped. Usually selling for $750, right now Best Buy has it marked down to $670. Throw in the bonus $200 credit, and you’re saving up to 32% while scoring one of the best values to date. Centered around a 65-inch 4K HDR panel, this quantum dot TV comes equipped with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility, as well as Chromecast integration. Built-in smart capabilities offer easy access to popular streaming services, as well. There’s also four HDMI ports as well as a single USB slot included. Over 505 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can check out our hands-on review of VIZIO’s P-Series model for an in-depth look on what to expect. More details below.

Thinking you’ll want to wall-mount your new UHDTV? This $22 adjustable mount at Amazon has over 33,000 customers vouching for it with a 4.5/5 star rating, and is a superb option for getting the television at the perfect angle for movie nights and more. Plus, it’s a great way to squeeze every penny out of your savings.

If you’re searching for a new TV to place in a guest room or somewhere else, Toshiba’s 55-inch 4K HDR TV may be a better buy. The entire package is centered around a Fire OS experience, and this model is marked down to $350 (save $100). Another way to upgrade your home theater would be grabbing VIZIO’s 36-inch Sound Bar. Currently on sale for $270, you’ll be able to fill your space with Dolby Atmos audio while pocketing 35% in savings.

VIZIO 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K HDR TV features:

Get cinema-quality visuals with this 65-inch VIZIO M-Series Quantum smart TV. The native 4K resolution delivers sharp, lifelike visuals in the comfort of your home. This VIZIO M-Series Quantum smart TV features Chromecast, Apple AirPlay and Homekit compatibility and boasts an advanced Wi-Fi connectivity for watching content on popular streaming services.

