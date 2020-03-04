VIZIO’s 36-inch Sound Bar fills your room with Dolby Atmos at $270 (Save 35%)

Amazon is currently offering the VIZIO 36-inch 3.1.2 Premium Home Theater Sound System with Dolby Atmos for $269.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Usually selling for $420, today’s offer saves you 35% and marks a new all-time low. If you’re looking to bring Dolby Atmos sound into your home theater, this is about as affordable of a system as it gets. The 36-inch soundbar features a 3.1.2-channel setup that incorporates a wireless 5-inch subwoofer for added bass. It also packs Chromecast support, allowing VIZIO’s system to integrate with Assistant. Bluetooth connectivity and HDMI as well as optical ports are included, too. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Those who are just after improved home theater sound can save a bit more by opting for the well-reviewed Bose Solo 5 TV sound bar. At $179, you’ll miss out on the Dolby Atmos sound quality from the featured deal. But at $90 less, this budget-conscious alternative is still great for giving your TV’s audio a noticeable boost.

Now if you’re wishing a voice assistant was built into your sound bar, then have a look at this the Polk Audio Command. This option enters with a $199 price tag and is currently 33% off. Or you could bring home the Dolby Atmos-enabled Sony 2.1-Channel Sound Bar at $398 instead.

VIZIO 36-inch Dolby Atmos Sound Bar features:

Enjoy cinematic experiences in the comfort of your home with this VIZIO soundbar. Two upward-firing speakers deliver dedicated overhead sound for outstanding audio performance, while the wireless slim subwoofer adds deep bass for a more immersive experience. This VIZIO soundbar features height volume control to help you achieve audio clarity that complements different content types and a variety of room sizes.

