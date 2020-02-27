One way to really elevate your look is by adding a stylish watch. It not only comes in handy when wanting to check the time, but a stylish timepiece also makes a fashionable statement to any look. Also, if you’re on a budget, then you’re in luck because today we are sharing the best watches for men under $100. Plus, we’ve found options from top retailers. Head below the jump to start shopping and score our favorites in men’s watches for this season.

Fossil Men’s Watches

One storefront that has hundreds of options is Fossil. They currently have the Fossil Sport Smartwatch in several color options for just $99. This way you can easily track your steps, as well as look at social media notifications and texts at the glance of your wrist. I also really like that you can change out the strap for a different look if you choose.

However, if you’re not a fan of the smart watch, another really great style is the Minimalist Three-Hand Brown Leather Watch that’s priced at $59.50. This watch is a classic and timeless option that is great for everyday wear. I really like the leather watch band and the sharp silver details. Another wonderful thing about Fossil is that they offer free engraving on all items, which makes gifting that much more special.

MVMT Watches

One of my personal favorite watch brands is MVMT. I think they have very unique styles that will really upgrade a look. The men’s Alkali Tan Leather Watch will be a go-to for everyday wear. The light tan coloring is a nice option for spring and it can be easily dressed up or down. This watch also has a fun pop of blue on the all white face with the second marker. Best of all? You can pick up this style priced at $95.

Timex Watches

Timex is know for its high quality watches and you can never go wrong with the Weekender Style. It can be found on Amazon for just $31 and comes with Prime shipping for members. This watch is extremely versatile and the face features a backlight so you can see in the dark. Better yet, it has a battery life that lasts up to ten years, which is impressive. With over 10,000 reviews from Amazon customers, this watch is rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nixon Watches

Finally, the Nixon Time Teller Bracelet Watch is a no-brainer purchase because of its versatility. This style features an all black sleek appearance and will look great with business or casual attire. It’s also water-resistant up to 10-meters, which means you can swim with this style and it has a stainless steel base that’s durable. You can currently find it at Nordstrom for just $80 with free delivery.

Which watch from this guide was your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s cologne for this spring.

