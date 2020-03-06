Nintendo Switch gear from $5: Travel cases/kits, metal stands, much more

- Mar. 6th 2020 8:28 am ET

Amazon is now offering the PDP Nintendo Switch Zelda Breath of the Wild Travel Case for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, today’s deal is nearly 35% off the going rate and the best price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a 1-day deal for a few cents less over a year ago. The officially licensed case featuring artwork from The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, safely stores and protects both your Switch and up to 14 game cards. PDP’s soft canvas zipper case also ships with a handy cleaning cloth. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. Head below for even more Nintendo Switch accessory deals.

If the Zelda vibe on today’s lead deal isn’t working for you, check out the AmazonBasics Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch. It starts from under $8 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings. This particular model can’t carry as many games alongside your console, but it will save you some cash. And you’ll find even more Switch accessory deals below:

Here’s the latest eShop roundup with up to 50% off Mega Man titles and a series of other deals starting from $0.05

PDP Nintendo Switch Zelda Travel Case:

  • Officially licensed by Nintendo
  • Soft canvas zipper case
  • Stores and protects Switch console
  • Holds up to 14 game cards
  • Includes 1 cleaning cloth

