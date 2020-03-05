Deck your Switch out in PDP’s Zelda protection skins for $7 (Reg. $13+), more

- Mar. 5th 2020 2:12 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the PDP Nintendo Switch Zelda Collector’s Edition Screen Protection & Skins kit for $6.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13+, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This officially licensed set includes a pair of matte skins for the console and dock as well as screen protectors and two rubber thumb caps. Everything is graced with Hylian decoration straight from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and can be removed without “leaving behind any residue.” Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers. More deals below.

All things considered, most basic screen protector kits for Nintendo Switch sell for more than today’s PDP bundle. But if you’re not interested in the Zelda designs here, JETech’s 2-pack of screen protectors will save you slightly more. But you’ll find even more Switch accessory deals below:

Be sure to check out today’s best game deals as well as the latest eShop roundup for up to 50% off Mega Man titles and other deals starting from $0.05. We also happen to have Switch Lite console down at $183 right now if you’re looking to go portable-only.

PDP Nintendo Switch Zelda Protection Skin kit:

  • Officially licensed by Nintendo
  • Matte skins for Switch console and dock
  • Simple mess free removal
  • Includes 2 rubber thumb caps
  • Zelda: Breath of the Wild inspired design

