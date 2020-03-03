Mega Man Switch games up to 50% off + more starting from just 5 cents

We have now spotted a series of notable deals on the eShop for Nintendo Switch owners. Loads of Blue Bomber games are on sale today including Mega Man 11 at $15. The regularly $30 title currently goes for $20 at Amazon in physical form and can now be had at one of its best prices ever via the eShop. On top of deals on basically every Mega Man game ever made today, we are also seeing a series of indie titles starting from just $0.05. Considering this is almost like a series of free Switch games, you might as well give them a go and just delete them from your drive if you’re not into them after the fact. The rest of today’s best game deals can be found right here and all of today’s eShop highlights can be found down below the fold.

Today’s Best eShop Deals:

We still have a series of SteamWorld Dig and Heist titles on sale in our previous eShop roundup. You’ll also find some notable Switch accessory deals starting from $7 right here as well as Nintendo’s portable-only Switch Lite down at $183.

The Analogue metal NES console is getting another surprise run, our first look the interesting new In Other Waters coming to Switch this spring, and everything you need to know about the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Mega Man 11:

This entry in this iconic series blends classic, challenging 2D platforming action with a fresh look. The stunning visual style refreshes the series’ iconic colorfulness, combining hand-drawn environments with detailed, 3D character models. To save the day, the Blue Bomber must battle Robot Masters and take their powerful weapons for himself, which now changes the hero’s appearance with added levels of detail. The innovative Double Gear system lets you boost Mega Man’s speed and power for an exciting twist on the satisfying gameplay the series is known for.

