Blendtec’s 5-Speed Blender can heat soup and self-clean, now up to $200 off

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Blendtec Classic 5-Speed Blender (C575A2301A) for $199.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $400, today’s deal is up to $200 off, a match for our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. Amazon is currently selling this model with an additional 75-ounce FourSide Jar at $325, a bundle that dropped to $219 during the holidays last year for comparison. Capable of crushing just about anything you throw at it, this model features 5-speed settings including preset programs like “smoothie, pulse, salsas, one-touch timed, 60 second, and 90 second” custom blends. This model can even heat soup and has a nice self-cleaning feature too. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

We did spot a very smilier model bundled with a Spoonula Spatula on sale for $220 at Amazon right now. But your best bet for saving significantly would be with another brand. Something like the Ninja Professional 72-Oz. Countertop Blender will save you another $110 by comparison to today’s lead deal while being more than capable for meal prep and your daily smoothies. Just don’t expect this highly-rated model to heat the soup up too.

From DEWALT tools to Dyson vacs and stainless steel kettles, we have plenty of deals for around he house today.

Blendtec Classic 5-Speed Blender:

