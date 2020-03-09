DEWALT tools and accessories up to 45% off, deals from $13

- Mar. 9th 2020 8:33 am ET

From $13
0

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 45% off DEWALT tools and accessories. Free shipping is available for all and the deals start at $13. Our top pick is the DEWALT Atomic 3-tool Kit for $229. As a comparison, it carries nearly $350 worth of value but typically goes for around $300. Today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. This bundle includes both a drill and driver, plus multiple batteries, and a circular saw. A wall charger and carrying case round out the list of notable inclusions. Rated 4.6/5 stars. You can dive into the entire sale here or hit the jump for additional top picks.

Those looking to go all-in this spring will want to consider this 4-tool ToughSystem with multiple drill and drivers, plus extra batteries, and more for $399. Originally, you would’ve paid $779 for each of these tools individually. On top of two drills and drivers, you’ll also get a circular saw and an oscillating tool. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on DEWALT tools, accessories, and more.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

DEWALT Atomic Tool Kit features:

This 20V MAX Brushless Compact 2-Tool Combo Kit includes one cordless Drill/Driver, one cordless Impact Driver, two 20V MAX* Lithium Ion Batteries, one charger, and a carrying bag. At only 5.1 in. front to back, the cordless Impact Driver features a high performance brushless motor that delivers 1700 in-lbs. of torque and 3 LED lights to provide optimum illumination in dark spaces as you work.

