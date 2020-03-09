Bose refurb sale has Bluetooth headphones, AirPlay speakers, more from $66

The official Bose eBay storefront is offering a selection of its Bluetooth headphones and wireless speakers on sale from $66 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Our top pick is the SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker at $65.95, which is down from its $100 original list price. For comparison, it goes for around $79 in new condition on Amazon and in the latest new-condition Bose eBay sale right now and this is among the best discount that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering “unmatched bass for its size,” this speaker is perfect for trips to the beach, park, and more. This is especially thanks to its waterproof rating of IPX7, ensuring that this speaker will withstand the test of time, both indoors and out. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 10,000 happy shoppers on Amazon. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Head below for even more deals on Bose audio products.

Other Bose products on sale:

Remember, all of the products above are refurbished, however, they ship with a 1-year warranty direct from Bose.

Should you want something in new condition, well, we have the JBL Pulse 4 Speaker with 360-degree sound and RGB lighting at $170. This is an $80 savings over its regular price and is among the best discounts that we’ve seen ever.

Looking to pick up an AirPlay speaker but not sure which to go with? Our handy guide lays it all out for you, giving you plenty of options to choose from if the deals in today’s roundup aren’t what you’re looking for.

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker features:

CRISP, BALANCED SOUND and unmatched bass for a Bluetooth speaker its size, plays loud & clear outdoors for beach days or camping trips

WATERPROOF speaker from the Inside out (Ipx7 rating), with soft, rugged exterior, resists dents, cracks and scratches

EASILY PORTABLE with a Tear resistant strap to bring it wherever you go, strap to your backpack, cooler or handlebars

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!