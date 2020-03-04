The official Bose eBay storefront is currently offering its SoundTouch 10 AirPlay 2 Wireless Speaker for $99.95 shipped. Usually selling for $199, it just received a discount down to $160 yesterday at Best Buy. That saves you up to $99 and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. SoundTouch 10 delivers both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, the latter of which allows you to stream music from Spotify, Amazon Music, and other services. Even more enticingly, a recent software update brought AirPlay 2 support into the mix as well, meaning you’ll be able to pair this with the rest of your Apple-friendly whole-home audio setup. There’s also Alexa integration for voice control and stereo pairing for connecting two of these into a more robust audio offering. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,800 customers.

If the smart connectivity from the Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker really catches your eye, then you might be better off picking up an Echo Dot instead. You’ll bring home one of the Alexa speakers for $50, but will give up the enhanced audio quality included with our featured deal. Not to mention the newly-found AirPlay 2 compatibility.

Give Siri the first class treatment in your smart home by locking in this discount on Apple HomePod. Following a $99 price cut, it’s down to $200. And speaking of AirPlay, you can still take advantage of a notable batch of refurbished offerings from Sonos priced from $99.

Bose SoundTouch 10 AirPlay 2 Speaker features:

The SoundTouch® 10 wireless music system is the easiest way to play music throughout your home. Plus, it’s so small, you can place it just about anywhere to stream millions of songs from music services, Internet radio stations and your stored music library – all with full, rich sound. You can even play your favorite music instantly, without a phone or tablet. Simply press one of six presets on the speaker or remote, and the music starts.

