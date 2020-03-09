Amazon currently offers the JBL Pulse 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker in white for $169.95 shipped. Typically selling for $250, a price you’ll currently find at Best Buy as well as JBL direct, today’s offer saves you 32%, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks a new Amazon low. Standing out from your average Bluetooth speaker, JBL’s Pulse 4 can cast multicolor ambient lighting thanks to built-in array of LEDs. Building on that flashy design, you’ll also be able to enjoy room-filling audio from its 360-degree speaker array and up to 12-hours of playback per charge. Plus, an IPX7-rated waterproof design is complemented by JBL party boost, which allows you to sync several of the brand’s speakers together. With over 100 customers having left a review it carries a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more by picking up Anker’s Soundcore Flare 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. This highly-rated option is currently $80 at Amazon and features 24-hour battery. Aside from giving up the JBL branding and enhanced fidelity, you’ll still be able to enjoy 360-degree audio as well as IPX7 water-resistance. There’s even RGB lighting built-in, bringing one of the more unique features from the JBL Pulse 4 to this more affordable alternative.

Elsewhere in the portable speaker world, we’re still seeing a 20% discount on the Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST, which has dropped to $200 right now at Amazon. We also just took a hands-on look at the brand’s latest speaker. If you’re in search of the ultimate party speaker for the summer, the UE HYPERBOOM is surely worth a closer look.

JBL Pulse 4 features:

Get the party started with this JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker. The powerful 360-degree speaker array delivers impressively accurate audio, and built-in LEDs improve your listening experience with vivid light shows. This JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker offers up to 12 hours of listening per charge and has a waterproof chassis that stands up to spills and precipitation.

