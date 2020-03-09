Be ready for spring with Chemical Guys’ 16-Piece Car Wash Kit at $80 (20% off)

Amazon is now offering the Chemical Guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Wash Kit (HOL169) for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100 at Amazon, this set is currently on sale for $90 direct while some listings have it at a bloated $110. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon outside of a slightly better $74 offer during the holidays last year. This 160-piece all-in-one kit has just about everything you need to keep the car sparkling clean including a TORQ Foam Cannon and a washing bucket. However, you’ll also find up to “$200 worth” of cleaning supplies including Butter Wet Wax, Honeydew Snow Foam, Diablo Wheel Gel, Silk Shine Dressing, and glass cleaner, as well as a microfiber wash mitt, short handle brush, four microfiber towels, and an applicator. Whether it’s for at home or the car enthusiast in your life, today’s deal is certainly worth a closer look as the nicer weather starts to roll in. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if the 16-piece kit above is overkill for your needs, there are smaller Chemical Guys sets out there. This 7-pack Chemical Guys Starter Car Care Kit comes in at $48 and carries solid ratings. This particular option doesn’t include the actual wash mitts and microfiber towels, but if that’s what you’re after you can scoop up a 3-pack for $13 or one of the company’s highly-rated Chenille Microfiber Wash Mitts for $5.50.

While we are decking out your ride, we have some great backup/dash cam options on sale right now for $65 and $89. Not to mention this 800A portable jump starter at 30% off.

Chemical Guys 16-Piece Arsenal Builder Wash Kit:

Makes a Great Gift: This Kit Is the Ultimate Collection of Car Wash Supplies, and Is the Gift That Keeps On Giving for Any Car Buff, Truck Enthusiast or Classic Car Fan. It Contains Everything Needed to Clean and Maintain a Beautiful Shine On Any Car

FOAMY FUN: If you love cars, then a clean car brings you nothing but happiness. This kit not only has everything you need to keep the exterior of your car looking great, but it also has the tools to make cleaning your car fast, easy and fun for the entire family. The Foam Cannon hooks up to your pressure washer to produce foamy cleaning fun

