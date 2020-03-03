This backup camera kit puts a monitor in your rearview mirror: $88.50 (Reg. $140)

- Mar. 3rd 2020 5:01 pm ET

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its T2 Backup Camera Kit for $88.59 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 2CQZSTGA during checkout. That’s $50+ off the typical rate there and is the best price we can find currently. This backup camera attaches to a license plate and installs with a single wire. After that, simply swap out your current rearview mirror and use a single wire to provide power to monitor inside of it. After all is said and done you’ll have a 170-degree view of what’s going on behind you. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Another way to bolster your car is with Anker Roav Viva for $29. Not only will it add two fast-charging PowerIQ USB ports, you’ll also find Alexa inside. This brings familiar commands to the car and paves the way for a more hands-free tech experience.

When it comes to other car-related tech deals, we just added iOttie’s iTap Magnetic Dashboard Mount to today’s growing list of smartphone accessories. It’s currently $20, which is a 20% discount from its regular price.

AUTO-VOX T2 Backup Camera Kit features:

  • Stable Signal and Clear Image: Compared with the wireless system, T2 receives a more stable signal via wired transmission, which ensures a crisp and sharp image without delay. There is no worry of interference or distorted image now!
  • Super Night Vision: T2 works perfectly even in low-light situations. With 6 LED lights embedded in rear view camera, it can automatically light up in nighttime to display pristine footage.
  • Original Equipment Look: The T2 can completely replace your existing rear view mirror, maintaining design integrity of the car. There is thus no visual distraction on the dashboard.

