Add a backup camera to any vehicle with this wireless kit at a new low of $65

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $65.19 shipped with the code ABVTZZGU and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $120 going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked by $6 and is the best available. There’s nothing like using a backup camera when parking your car. However, older vehicles might not have come with this from the factory. Well, with just a few minute’s time and some know-how, you can easily add one to your vehicle with this wireless kit. Just hook the camera into power and set up the monitor in your cabin, there are no long wires to run here. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Does your car already have a display capable of taking a backup camera’s input? This standalone camera is just $24 Prime shipped at Amazon. While it’s not wireless and comes with far fewer parts, it’s a great option for those on a tighter budget.

Want to add a GPS and dash camera to your car in one product? Well, Garmin has you covered with its 50LMT GPS, which is now down to $100 in refurbished condition, so be sure to check out our previous coverage for more details.

AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

With digital wireless transmission, CS-2 delivers a stable image without any interference from other signals such as Bluetooth. Equipped with PC1058 sensor, the camera provides vivid picture, which restores what you see behind your car directly.

