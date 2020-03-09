When springtime rolls around it makes the perfect opportunity to spruce up your home. The Container Store is making it easy with an array of new items to try. It’s time to throw back the drapes, open the windows, let the fresh air in and get the house ready for warm weather. Currently featuring new items, the Container Store’s latest collection will make every space look more beautiful and organized for a fresh feel. Best of all, prices start at just $3. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Container Store’s new spring line.

5-Piece White Modular Canister Set

One place in your home that can easily get un-organized is a pantry. However, with the 5-Piece White Modular Canister Set it makes it easy to organize. Each food storage container is clear so contents can be checked at a glance. It also makes it easy to never run low on flour, pasta, cereal, or sugar again. The set is priced at $24 and they’re also stackable, which makes it great for space saving.

The Home Edit Large Lazy Susan

Tired of reaching under your cabinets to try to find an item that could be hidden in the back? The Home Edit’s Large Lazy Susan makes it a breeze to organize under your cabinets and gives you optimum visibility. The lazy susan is priced at just $40 and can be used under your kitchen sink, bathrooms, pantry’s, linen closets, and much more.

Sole Premise Travel Shoe Backpack The Container Store has a new travel shoe backpack that’s perfect for your spring break plans. This backpack is full of fun organizing compartments with enough room to fit five pairs of shoes up to size 15. Plus, there’s also a space to fit your 15-inch MacBook as well as clothing and essentials. Better yet, it also has cushioned shoulder straps for added comfort and is TSA-compliant. This would be a perfect option to use as a carry-on bag while traveling or used for work. It also has has sleek all black exterior and is priced at $160. Urban Stacking Wire Baskets Finally, if you’re looking for a modern way to organize your closets, cabinets, or pantry, the Urban Stacking Wire Baskets are just the trick. These baskets start at just $12 and are stackable to save space. They also come in three size options and have large handles for easy access of your items. Which item from the Container Store’s new spring line was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best sunglasses for men this spring under $100.

