Best Buy is currently offering the latest Tile Mate Item Finder (2020 edition) for $14.99 with free shipping on orders over $35. Ditch the delivery fees otherwise and opt for free in-store pickup, as well. Down from $25, today’s offer saves you 40%, marks one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen so far, and matches the all-time low. For comparison, it just dropped to $20 at Amazon today. Tile’s Mate sports a water-resistant design as well as a 200-foot range, which is 25% longer than its predecessor. Trying to hunt down missing keys is something just about everyone faces, but grabbing this item finder can help make that a hassle of the past. Plus, with a replaceable CR1632 battery, you’ll be able to extend the life well into the future. Over 4,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

For comparison, today’s Tile deal is about as good as you’ll find for any of the brand’s item finders. Even though this is the latest model, you’ll still find the previous-generation trackers selling for more at Amazon. The 2018 version fetches over $24 right now, while options without a replaceable battery are $17. In either case, the lead deal is hard to pass up on if you’re sick of misplacing your keys and the like.

Tile Mate Item Finder features:

The new tile mate is our versatile finder for everyday things; Ideal for individuals and families who want a cost effective tracker for multiple items. Use your smartphone to make your tile ring when you misplace your things within 200 feet Bluetooth range. Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the tile button on your tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent

