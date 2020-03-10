Stanley’s Travel Mug French Press combo hits Amazon low at $20.50 (Reg. $35)

- Mar. 10th 2020 12:28 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the 16-ounce Stanley Classic Travel Mug French Press for $20.35 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35, like it still fetches direct, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This is one of those amazing Hammertone Green Stanley insulated travel mugs, but with a French press mechanism built right in. With the ability to keep your brew hot for up to 4-hours (or iced for up to 20), this is a great way to take some proper coffee on your next adventure. It also has a leak-proof lid, a folding loop for easy transportation, and a dishwasher-safe design. Rated 4+ stars from over 160 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if the built-in French press isn’t doing anything for you, there are certainly more basic options out there for less. The Stanley Classic TwinLock Travel is a solid alternative that will still get you the Hammertone vibe at under $15 Prime shipped. It also has a 16-ounce capacity with the same insulation specs and carries solid ratings.

But when it comes to coffee on-the-go, you’ll definitely want to check out our video review for the Wacaco Pipamoka while you’re at it.

We also have Mr. Coffee’s Burr Mill at $30 (25% off) as well as the Dash Cold Brew Coffee Maker within cents of the all-time low. And don’t forget, you can enjoy your first month of MyPanera unlimited coffee for free (Reg. $9).

Stanley Classic Travel Mug French Press:

  • Durable press is easy to remove and clean
  • Vacuum insulation keeps drinks hot 4 hours, cold 5 hours or iced 20 hours
  • Leak proof and fully packable; Folding loop extends to carry or clips to packs
  • 18/8 stainless steel won’t rust; Naturally BPA-free
  • Dishwasher safe

