Grind your own beans with Mr. Coffee’s Burr Mill at $30 shipped (25% off)

Amazon is now offering the Mr. Coffee Automatic Burr Mill Coffee Grinder for $29.98 shipped. Regularly up to $40 at Amazon, today’s deal within cents of the lowest price we have tracked since 2018. Currently sold out at $36 on Best Buy, this was fetches a bloated $42+ at Walmart right now. The removable grinding chamber and bean hopper are easily cleanable and can carry up to a half pound of coffee. This 160-watt model has 18 precision ground settings so can get exactly what you’re after via the burr mill design that does not generate heat and “uses precise cutting plates for consistent results.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of the 4,200+ Amazon customers. More details below.

You can save some cash with one of those manual coffee grinders, but for just a couple bucks more you can score the electric KRUPS Spice and Coffee Grinder instead. While it has a much smaller capacity than today’s lead deal, not to mention a lack of precision grind options, but it will get the job done for even less.

While we are talking coffee, make sure you’re ready for cold brew season with Dash’s maker now that it’s down at $50 shipped. And you’ll find even more kitchenware deals in our Home Goods Guide.

Mr. Coffee Automatic Burr Mill Coffee Grinder:

18 Custom Grind Settings. Cord length : 24 inches

Removable Bean Hopper

Holds up to 1/2 Pound of Coffee Beans

Removable Grinding Chamber ; Watts: 160

Cord Storage.Dual safety-locking switches

Install the Bean Hopper onto the unit and turn clockwise

