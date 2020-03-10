Amazon is currently offering the Sony SRS-WS1 Wearable Speaker for $249.99 shipped. Also available directly from Sony. Usually selling for $300, today’s offer saves you $50 and marks an all-time low. This is also only the third time we’ve seen it on sale. Sony’s new Wearable Speaker takes a unique approach to dishing out personalized audio with an around neck design that is said to channel sound right to your ears. It rocks 7-hour battery life and is tuned specifically to offer a more immersive experience while watching TV or a movie, as well as playing console games. Having garnered #1 new release status at Amazon, it has a 4.1/5 star rating. In our hands-on review, we said “if you want a personal listening experience without having to wear headphones, they are a great option.”

If you’re wanting to enjoy a personalized sound stage provided by something like the Sony Wearable Speaker, there aren’t too many alternatives out there. Its main competitor, the similarly-designed Bose Soundwear Companion, goes for $250 as well right now at Amazon, for comparison. Other than that, there aren’t too many options for wearable speakers from reputable brands.

Though if you’d like to enjoy a more typical listening experience, we’re still seeing some notable headphone deals today. Right now AirPods Pro are still on sale for $235, so be sure to check this offer out before prices rise again. Or alternatively, you could rock out with JBL’s Pulse 4 Speaker at an all-time low of $170 (save $80).

Sony Wearable Speaker features:

Experience Television, movies, and games as never before with the immersive wearable speaker. Simply place the speaker on your shoulders and surround yourself in the sound and vibrations as if you were there. Because it rests on your shoulders, you can still hear your surroundings, allowing you to join in conversations with family and friends.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!