Newegg is currently offering the CyberPower CP1000AVRLCD 1000VA 9-Outlet UPS for $85 shipped when code 36GAMDN39 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $115 at retailers like Amazon these days, today’s offer is good for a $30 discount, is $10 below the all-time low, and beats our previous mention by $5. This is also the best we’ve seen to date. Rocking nine outlets, this UPS is a more than capable option for powering everything from your Wi-Fi router to desktop and more when the power goes out. There’s a digital display on the front that offers insight into how long the battery will last as well as other usage stats. It can keep a full 600W capacity running for 2-minutes, or a half load going for nine. With over 5,900 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Depending on your power needs, the featured CyberPower UPS deal might be a bit overkill. If you’re just looking to power a router and modem during power outages, then it might be worth saving even more with the AmazonBasics Standby 800VA UPS instead. At $80, you’re getting 12-outlets but 20% less battery power. If that tradeoff is worth the additional savings, as it’s a notable purchase to save some cash. Or you could pocket even more cash by opting for the 600VA model at $58.

Speaking of ways to upgrade your workstation, earlier this morning we spotted an $80 discount on CalDigit’s TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock, which has dropped to a new all-time low at $200. Or if you’re in need of a new peripheral, Logitech’s MX Ergo Trackball mouse is definitely worth a closer look at $65.

CyberPower 1000VA 9-Outlet UPS features:

The CyberPower Intelligent LCD CP1000AVRLCD is a mini-tower UPS with line interactive topology. This model provides battery backup (using simulated sine wave output) and surge protection for desktop computers, workstations, networking devices, and home entertainment systems. The CP1000AVRLCD uses Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR) to correct minor power fluctuations without switching to battery power, which extends battery life.

