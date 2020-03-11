Staples is currently offering the Logitech MX Ergo Plus Wireless Trackball Mouse for $64.99 shipped when code 17248 has been applied at checkout. Price will drop at final stage of checkout. Usually selling for $80 at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a nearly 20% discount, beats the all-time low there by $2, and is the best we’ve tracked in several months. Trackball mice have garnered something of a cult following over the years, and Logitech’s MX Ergo Plus aims to give the unique peripheral a more modern makeover. You’ll find an ergonomic design as well as eight programmable buttons paired with both Mac and PC compatibility. Logitech Flow support makes an appearance, which allows you to use this mouse with three different devices. Over 1,800 customers weighed in with a 4.4/5 star rating at Amazon, largely agreeing with the takeaway from our hands-on review. More details down below.

Save even more while still bringing a trackball into your setup with the Logitech M570 Wireless Mouse instead. Over at Amazon you’ll pay $30 for the trackball, which ditches some of the higher-end features like Flow and eight programmable buttons for a more simplistic design.

If you’re in search of a more gaming-oriented accessory, be sure to swing by our relevant guide for plenty of discounted options. Notably, we’re seeing the SteelSeries Rival 650 Wireless Gaming Mouse at $90 following a 25% discount. That’s on top of Razer’s BlackWidow Elite RGB Gaming Keyboard at $70 off and even more.

Logitech MX Ergo Trackball mouse features:

The Logitech MX Ergo Plus advanced wireless trackball mouse connects with Bluetooth-enabled devices or computers using the Logitech Unifying receiver. Customizable and adjustable features let you change the mouse to fit your hand comfortably, which reduces fatigue and increases productivity at the office. Easily switch between computers thanks to the wireless connectivity that improves workflow.

